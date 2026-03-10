Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd and Escorp Asset Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd and Escorp Asset Management Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

DCM Financial Services Ltd spiked 19.85% to Rs 4.71 at 10:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3652 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd surged 15.37% to Rs 400.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10069 shares in the past one month. Super Spinning Mills Ltd soared 14.45% to Rs 5.94. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6383 shares in the past one month. Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd rose 14.15% to Rs 571.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.