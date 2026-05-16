DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit declines 19.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 263.04 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle declined 19.93% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 263.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.48% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 1027.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.