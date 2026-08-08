DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 1149.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 287.43 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle rose 1149.11% to Rs 27.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 287.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 252.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.287.43252.6217.006.2145.4811.1238.133.8427.982.24

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