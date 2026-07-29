DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 511.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 3548.12 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 511.00% to Rs 692.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 3548.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3248.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3548.123248.63 9 OPM %9.499.34 -PBDT323.09281.69 15 PBT194.73170.16 14 NP692.75113.38 511
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content