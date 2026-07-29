DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 511.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 3548.12 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 511.00% to Rs 692.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 3548.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3248.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3548.123248.639.499.34323.09281.69194.73170.16692.75113.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News