DCM Shriram divests 50% stake in Shriram Polytech for $5.6 million

DCM Shriram said that the company and Shriram Polytech (SPL) have entered into an agreement with Teknor Apex B.V. for transferring 50% equity stake held by the company in SPL to Teknor, for a cash consideration of $5.6 million.

Shriram Polytech is wholly owned subsidiary of DCM Shriram. As on 31 March 2025, SPL had recorded a turnover of Rs 201.63 crore and had a networth of Rs 78.36 crore.

Teknor Apex B.V. (Teknor) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teknor Apex Company, which is based out of USA. Teknor is a Dutch entity based out of Geleen, Netherlands, with operations in Genk, Belgium. Teknor is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of thermoplastic elastomers in the European Union.

Consequent to the aforementioned transaction, SPL would cease to be wholly owned subsidiary of the company and shall be reclassified as a joint venture of the company. Elaborating on this transaction, DCM Shriram stated: This partnership represents a significant milestone in DCM Shrirams strategy to strengthen and grow its advanced materials Polymer compounds portfolio, and expand and develop its global partnerships in high-growth sectors. By combining Shriram Polytechs strong domestic presence and manufacturing capability deep expertise in vinyl compounds with Teknor Apexs global formulation capabilities, the joint venture aims to deliver high performance and technically advanced, sustainable specialty polymer solutions for diverse industrial applications.