DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 90.18 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals declined 41.40% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 90.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales90.1897.92 -8 OPM %5.667.48 -PBDT5.487.70 -29 PBT3.535.54 -36 NP2.424.13 -41
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