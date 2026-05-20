DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit declines 19.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 271.96 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 19.32% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 271.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.87% to Rs 41.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 1153.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1069.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.