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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram International consolidated net profit declines 99.07% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram International consolidated net profit declines 99.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
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Sales decline 4.38% to Rs 106.19 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram International declined 99.07% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 106.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales106.19111.05 -4 OPM %5.186.41 -PBDT5.867.99 -27 PBT2.114.36 -52 NP0.033.22 -99

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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