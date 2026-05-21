DCM Shriram International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 113.90 crore

Net loss of DCM Shriram International reported to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 113.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 63.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.13% to Rs 440.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 558.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.