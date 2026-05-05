DCW standalone net profit rises 60.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 609.06 crore

Net profit of DCW rose 60.57% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 609.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.19% to Rs 48.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 2143.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2000.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.