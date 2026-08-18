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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems jumps after Rs 18.28 crore orders from customers

DCX Systems jumps after Rs 18.28 crore orders from customers

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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DCX Systems rose 4.12% to Rs 180.50 after the company and its wholly owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems secured purchase orders worth a combined Rs 18.28 crore.

The company received orders worth Rs 15.19 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies, comprising domestic and export orders.

Raneal Advanced Systems received export orders worth Rs 3.09 crore for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defense manufacturing player for manufacture and supply of electronic systems and sub-systems, cable & wire harness assemblies for both international and domestic reputed customers.

On a consolidated basis, DCX Systems reported net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in Q1 June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.06 crore in Q1 June 2025. Net sales declined 53.58% to Rs 103.13 crore in Q1 June 2026.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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