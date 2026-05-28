DCX Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.31% to Rs 207.27 crore

Net loss of DCX Systems reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.31% to Rs 207.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 38.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.41% to Rs 743.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1083.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.