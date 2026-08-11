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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.63% to Rs 989.45 crore

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 22.32% to Rs 63.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 989.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 769.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales989.45769.22 29 OPM %9.229.48 -PBDT89.8373.88 22 PBT85.0469.75 22 NP63.7952.15 22

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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