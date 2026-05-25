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DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 5.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 765.66 crore

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 5.39% to Rs 54.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 765.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 736.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.80% to Rs 201.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 2947.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2603.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales765.66736.79 4 2947.872603.32 13 OPM %9.7010.38 -9.7310.33 - PBDT78.0573.55 6 291.44265.67 10 PBT73.3969.17 6 273.64250.64 9 NP54.5251.73 5 201.82185.50 9

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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