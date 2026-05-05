DE Nora India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 21.97 crore

Net loss of DE Nora India reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 436.09% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.34% to Rs 121.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.