Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DE Nora India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

DE Nora India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 21.97 crore

Net loss of DE Nora India reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 436.09% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.34% to Rs 121.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.9720.13 9 121.6268.58 77 OPM %-10.3319.03 -5.51-2.06 - PBDT-0.405.20 PL 14.054.45 216 PBT-0.934.75 PL 12.012.75 337 NP-0.643.34 PL 9.061.69 436

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dynacons Systems & Solutions bags Rs 751-cr order from RBI

Prabha Energy fixes record date for first call notice on partly paid-up equity shares

Meghmani Crop Nutrition receives regulatory approval for manufacturing nano fertilizers

NSE launches Electronic Gold Receipts to formalise gold trading ecosystem

EMS secures project of Rs 143.79 cr from UP Jal Nigam, Varanasi

First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story