DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 96.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 35.27 croreNet profit of DE Nora India rose 96.62% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.2741.97 -16 OPM %16.135.81 -PBDT9.144.80 90 PBT8.604.34 98 NP6.393.25 97
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