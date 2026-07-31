DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 96.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 35.27 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India rose 96.62% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.2741.9716.135.819.144.808.604.346.393.25

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