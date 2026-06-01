Deccan Cements consolidated net profit declines 40.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.86% to Rs 213.89 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 40.63% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.86% to Rs 213.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 280.05% to Rs 28.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 635.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.