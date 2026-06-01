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Deccan Cements consolidated net profit declines 40.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.86% to Rs 213.89 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 40.63% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.86% to Rs 213.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 280.05% to Rs 28.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 635.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales213.89118.92 80 635.61526.98 21 OPM %8.0511.03 -12.056.71 - PBDT3.2117.29 -81 57.0238.82 47 PBT-10.8310.41 PL 21.4010.74 99 NP4.727.95 -41 28.587.52 280

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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