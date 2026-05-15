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Deccan Gold Mines consolidated net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 5800.00% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Deccan Gold Mines declined 47.27% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5800.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 52.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.23% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.590.01 5800 0.873.82 -77 OPM %-220.34-211900.00 --5150.57-1602.36 - PBDT-1.45-23.88 94 -59.71-70.99 16 PBT-8.22-27.06 70 -76.17-83.70 9 NP7.6214.45 -47 -52.60-32.80 -60

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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