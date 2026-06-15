Deccan Gold Mines ends sharply higher after Supreme Court upholds pre-2015 mining lease rights

Deccan Gold Mines surged 17.79% to end at Rs 193.05 after the country's apex court upheld the vested rights of mining lease applicants who received approvals and clearances prior to the 2015 amendments to the MMDR Act.

In 2015, the company's subsidiary Deccan Exploration Services had been granted the mining lease for the Ganajur gold project. The said project holds an estimated 3.08 lakh ounces of gold resources.

The Ganajur-Karajgi PL block comprises the highly rated Ganajur Main gold deposit and several satellite prospects such as Ganajur SE, Karajgi Main, Karajgi East, Ganajur South, Ganajur Central and Karajgi Hut, hosting gold materialisation in banded iron formations.

The Indian government made amendments to its mining laws (MMDR Act) back in 2015. This put many older mining applications into a legal deadlock. Deccan Gold Mines subsidiary had applied for a lease before these changes took place. In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company informed that the Supreme Court has announced its judgment in the Karantharu Virama Foundation vs State of Maharashtra matter. The court has upheld that mining lease applicants whose lease approvals and requisite clearances were granted prior to the 2015 amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act retain their vested and accrued rights, despite the subsequent introduction of auction-based allocation regime.

The court further clarified that such cases would not be treated as "pending applications" as of 2015 and would therefore not be subject to either the post-2015 auction regime or the lapse provisions introduced in 2021. "The companys legal team is presently undertaking a detailed examination of the aforesaid judgment and its implications on the pending proceedings concerning the Ganajur project," the company said in a statement. Deccan Gold Mines is engaged in the business of extraction, processing & sale and exploration & development of mining assets mainly precious metals such as gold. The company had reported 47.27% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 from Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales for Q4 FY26 were Rs 0.59 crore as against Rs 0.01 crore in Q4 FY25.