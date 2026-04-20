Deccan Gold Mines surged 14.79% to Rs 122.40 amid strong investor interest following media reports of progress in its flagship gold mining project.

The stock rallied after reports that the Jonnagiri Gold Project in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh is nearing commercial production, expected in early May 2026.

The project, a Rs 400 crore private gold mining venture, marks a significant milestone as Indias first large-scale private gold mine since Independence. The development is seen as a step towards reducing the countrys heavy reliance on imported gold.

India imports over 800 tonnes of gold annually, while domestic production remains limited. Hutti Gold Mines is currently the only major producer, with output of around 1.5 tonnes per year. The closure of Kolar Gold Fields in 2000 had further constrained domestic supply.

Spread across nearly 598 hectares, the Jonnagiri mine is expected to have a life of over 15 years and produce up to 1,000 kg of gold annually. Certified resources stand at 13.1 tonnes, with potential to increase to 42.5 tonnes. The project is owned by Geomysore Services India, in which Deccan Gold Mines holds a minority stake of 27.67%. The stock has gained momentum in recent weeks, supported by improving project visibility and broader interest in the gold and critical minerals space. In a separate development, Deccan Gold Mines said its equity shares have been admitted for trading on the National Stock Exchange with effect from 20 April 2026.