Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 20.98 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care rose 175.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.66% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 81.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.