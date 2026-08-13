Decillion Finance standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.81% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Decillion Finance declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.27 -15 OPM %56.5259.26 -PBDT0.110.15 -27 PBT0.110.15 -27 NP0.080.11 -27
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