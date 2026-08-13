Decillion Finance standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.81% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Decillion Finance declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.230.2756.5259.260.110.150.110.150.080.11

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