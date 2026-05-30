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Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 95.40% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.96% to Rs 20.21 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 95.40% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.96% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.62% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 68.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.2122.20 -9 68.5576.06 -10 OPM %0.597.88 -5.957.19 - PBDT0.741.88 -61 2.904.71 -38 PBT0.311.49 -79 1.213.13 -61 NP0.040.87 -95 0.691.95 -65

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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