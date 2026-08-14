Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 2.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 15.80 croreNet profit of Deco-Mica rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.8015.31 3 OPM %9.3710.19 -PBDT1.091.02 7 PBT0.660.60 10 NP0.450.44 2
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