Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 2.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 15.80 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.8015.319.3710.191.091.020.660.600.450.44

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