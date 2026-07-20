Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.00.020-50.00-0.020.04-0.020.04-0.020.04

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