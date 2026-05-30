DEE Development Engineers said that the company has secured contracts worth Rs 386.86 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The contract is for manufacturing and supply of piping, which has to be executed by 18 February 2028.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power industries, process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

The company had reported a 11.11% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.01 crore, despite a 26.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.