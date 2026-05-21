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DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.26% to Rs 361.57 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers declined 11.11% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.26% to Rs 361.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.31% to Rs 77.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 1142.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales361.57286.37 26 1142.00827.36 38 OPM %17.6022.18 -16.7414.96 - PBDT49.4954.29 -9 151.68104.73 45 PBT35.6142.30 -16 98.1955.35 77 NP28.0131.51 -11 77.3643.63 77

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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