DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.26% to Rs 361.57 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers declined 11.11% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.26% to Rs 361.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.31% to Rs 77.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 1142.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.