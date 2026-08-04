Dee Development hits the floor after Q1 PAT slides 42% QoQ to Rs 16 cr

Dee Development Engineers hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 658.25 after the company reported a 41.89% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 27.68 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 18.57% quarter on quarter to Rs 294.46 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 361.57 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit increased 22.41%, while revenue from operations rose 31.60% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 20.05 crore in Q1 FY27, declining 47.08% quarter on quarter but rising 27.12% year on year.