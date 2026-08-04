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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development hits the floor after Q1 PAT slides 42% QoQ to Rs 16 cr

Dee Development hits the floor after Q1 PAT slides 42% QoQ to Rs 16 cr

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 12:34 PM IST
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Dee Development Engineers hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 658.25 after the company reported a 41.89% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 27.68 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 18.57% quarter on quarter to Rs 294.46 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 361.57 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit increased 22.41%, while revenue from operations rose 31.60% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 20.05 crore in Q1 FY27, declining 47.08% quarter on quarter but rising 27.12% year on year.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power industries, process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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