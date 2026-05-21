Dee Development rises after Q4 PAT jumps 53% QoQ to Rs 28 crore

Dee Development Engineers rose 2.14% to Rs 485 after the company reported a 53.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.01 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 18.28 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 26.13% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 361.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 11.11% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.01 crore, despite a 26.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 35.60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 42.30 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the quarter, mainly due to changes in employee benefit obligations arising from the implementation of the new labor codes, resulting in a one-time expense.