Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Health AI India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deep Health AI India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Deep Health AI India reported to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.41% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 237.30% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.45 -44 4.251.26 237 OPM %20.0040.00 -74.3536.51 - PBDT0.230.39 -41 7.381.13 553 PBT0.230.39 -41 7.371.11 564 NP-4.510.35 PL 1.130.88 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SBEC Sugar consolidated net profit rises 95.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit declines 81.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Abate As Industries consolidated net profit rises 146.22% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story