Deep Industries bags Rs 49-cr ONGC contract for natural gas compression services

Deep Industries announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for charter hiring services for natural gas compression at GGS Paliyad under the Ahmedabad Asset.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 49.10 crore, has been awarded for a period of five years.

The order covers charter hiring services for natural gas compression at Paliyad in ONGC's Ahmedabad Asset.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Deep Industries is a one stop solution provider in the business of various oil and gas support services.