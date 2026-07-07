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Deep Industries bags Rs 49-cr ONGC contract for natural gas compression services

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Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
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Deep Industries announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for charter hiring services for natural gas compression at GGS Paliyad under the Ahmedabad Asset.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 49.10 crore, has been awarded for a period of five years.

The order covers charter hiring services for natural gas compression at Paliyad in ONGC's Ahmedabad Asset.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Deep Industries is a one stop solution provider in the business of various oil and gas support services.

On a consolidated basis, Deep Industries reported net loss of Rs 14.36 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 209.17 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales rose 48.72% YoY to Rs 248.71 crore in Q4 March 2026.

The counter slipped 2.62% to Rs 444 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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