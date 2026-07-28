Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.81% to Rs 278.92 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 45.12% to Rs 85.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.81% to Rs 278.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.278.92199.5038.7740.90127.5290.90111.6577.8585.3658.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News