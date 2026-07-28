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Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 39.81% to Rs 278.92 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 45.12% to Rs 85.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.81% to Rs 278.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales278.92199.50 40 OPM %38.7740.90 -PBDT127.5290.90 40 PBT111.6577.85 43 NP85.3658.82 45

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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