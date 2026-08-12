Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 30.08 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers rose 32.41% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.0825.4013.2011.024.643.622.561.961.921.45

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