Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 30.08 croreNet profit of Deep Polymers rose 32.41% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.0825.40 18 OPM %13.2011.02 -PBDT4.643.62 28 PBT2.561.96 31 NP1.921.45 32
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