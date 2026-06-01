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Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 607.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.43% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers rose 607.69% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.38% to Rs 6.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 98.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.5523.00 15 98.7298.17 1 OPM %16.9916.26 -14.1313.84 - PBDT6.572.84 131 16.9014.33 18 PBT4.200.95 342 9.477.83 21 NP2.760.39 608 6.785.20 30

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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