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Deepa Jewellers standalone net profit rises 27.01% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.04% to Rs 431.11 crore

Net profit of Deepa Jewellers rose 27.01% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 431.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales431.11310.06 39 OPM %8.979.31 -PBDT36.3028.38 28 PBT35.8528.34 26 NP26.7621.07 27

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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