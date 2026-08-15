Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 80.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.70% to Rs 89.86 croreNet profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India declined 80.79% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 89.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales89.86106.60 -16 OPM %13.2724.69 -PBDT5.5721.81 -74 PBT3.8520.04 -81 NP2.8814.99 -81
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