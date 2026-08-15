Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 80.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.70% to Rs 89.86 crore

Net profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India declined 80.79% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 89.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.89.86106.6013.2724.695.5721.813.8520.042.8814.99

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