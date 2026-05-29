Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 49.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 3011.38 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 49.72% to Rs 139.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 3011.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2667.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.03% to Rs 737.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 933.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 11506.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10274.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.