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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 49.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 3011.38 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 49.72% to Rs 139.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 3011.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2667.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.03% to Rs 737.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 933.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 11506.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10274.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3011.382667.35 13 11506.0310274.42 12 OPM %11.7618.00 -14.6318.73 - PBDT266.63428.60 -38 1434.061592.62 -10 PBT161.08320.00 -50 1010.321189.29 -15 NP139.39277.24 -50 737.25933.59 -21

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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