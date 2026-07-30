Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 101.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 3256.26 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 101.52% to Rs 490.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 3256.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2658.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3256.262658.7525.9619.30756.56448.68651.37345.21490.04243.17

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