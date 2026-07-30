Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 101.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 3256.26 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 101.52% to Rs 490.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 3256.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2658.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3256.262658.75 22 OPM %25.9619.30 -PBDT756.56448.68 69 PBT651.37345.21 89 NP490.04243.17 102
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