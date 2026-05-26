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Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 120.76 crore

Net profit of Deepak Spinners reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 120.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 534.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 524.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales120.76121.50 -1 534.16524.07 2 OPM %5.530.04 -3.760.96 - PBDT7.740 0 21.823.58 509 PBT3.66-4.43 LP 4.83-13.97 LP NP2.47-0.65 LP 3.64-10.19 LP

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