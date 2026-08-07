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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 136.82 crore

Net profit of Deepak Spinners reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 136.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales136.82138.77 -1 OPM %4.61-0.14 -PBDT8.29-0.58 LP PBT4.15-4.82 LP NP3.09-3.61 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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