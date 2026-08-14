Deepjyoti Textiles standalone net profit declines 41.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.19 crore

Net profit of Deepjyoti Textiles declined 41.51% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.-0.190.20126.3215.000.641.080.621.060.621.06

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