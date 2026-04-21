Defence stocks rally as Rajnath Singh begins Germany visit

Defence stocks surged on Tuesday, tracking optimism around Rajnath Singh's three-day visit to Germany aimed at finalising a bilateral defence industrial roadmap.

The proposed roadmap is expected to lay the foundation for co-development and co-production of military hardware between India and Germany. It may also expand cooperation into emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, drones, and cybersecurity.

In Berlin, Singh is scheduled to hold talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders. The discussions are likely to focus on strengthening defence industrial ties and military cooperation.

A defence industrial cooperation roadmap and an agreement on UN peacekeeping training are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Nifty India Defence Index rose 1.05% to 8,852.25, reflecting strong investor interest across the defence pack. Zen Technologies jumped 6.09%, Data Patterns (India) gained 5.08%, and Astra Microwave Products rose 4.13%. Dynamatic Technologies advanced 3.08%, while MTAR Technologies climbed 2.68%. Among other stocks, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers added 1.98%, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 1.71%, AXISCADES Technologies gained 1.57%, and BEML was up 1.28%. Further, Solar Industries India rose 1.08%, Bharat Dynamics gained 0.93%, Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 0.91%, and Cochin Shipyard edged up 0.9%. Bharat Forge rose 0.77%, Hindustan Aeronautics gained 0.61%, Mishra Dhatu Nigam added 0.3%, and Aequs edged up 0.16%.