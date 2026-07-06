Defrail Technologies wins its maiden order from TEK Automotive Malaysia

Defrail Technologies has successfully completed the vendor registration process and has been approved as a registered vendor of TEK Automotive Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, a reputed manufacturer and supplier in the automotive industry.
Consequent to the successful vendor registration, the Company has also received its first purchase order from TEK Automotive Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. for the supply of automotive rubber hose products.
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