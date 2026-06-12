Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 123.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.17% to Rs 1748.27 crore

Net profit of Delhi International Airport Pvt reported to Rs 123.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 1748.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1179.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 476.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 976.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.60% to Rs 6618.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4453.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.