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Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company declined 95.74% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.77% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.162.20 -2 8.918.52 5 OPM %5.5649.55 -40.1836.03 - PBDT0.121.09 -89 3.583.07 17 PBT0.121.09 -89 3.583.07 17 NP0.040.94 -96 2.682.51 7

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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