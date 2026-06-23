Delhivery and Bajaj Auto partner for modernization of urban logistics

To deploy 200 Bajaj RIKI eCarts across its last-mile delivery network

Delhivery and Bajaj Auto announced an agreement to deploy 200 Bajaj RIKI eCarts, across its last-mile delivery network, extending electrification to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This deployment is the first phase of the partnership, with phase 2 planned for 2026 - 2027, totaling approximately 1500 Bajaj electric three-wheelers (L3 & L5). The official flag-off took place today at Bajaj Auto, in Akurdi, Pune.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in the modernization of urban logistics, combining Bajaj Autoʼs proven expertise in electric mobility; with Delhiveryʼs tech-led operational scale. Designed for demanding last-mile operations, the Bajaj RIKI eCart delivers the reliability, durability and up time that fleet operators require to keep businesses moving.