Delhivery consolidated net profit declines 64.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.76% to Rs 2930.73 croreNet profit of Delhivery declined 64.95% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.76% to Rs 2930.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2294.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2930.732294.00 28 OPM %4.756.16 -PBDT219.48237.14 -7 PBT30.2589.68 -66 NP31.9191.05 -65
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