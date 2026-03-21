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Delhivery receives NCLT approves for scheme of amalgamation

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Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Delhivery announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) for merger of Spoton Logistics (SLPL/ Transferor Company-1) and Spoton Supply Chain Solutions (SSCSPL / Transferor Company-2), collectively referred as Transferor Companies into and with Delhivery (Company/Transferee Company) vide its order dated 20 March 2026.

The Appointed Date of the Scheme is 01 April 2025. The Scheme shall come into effect, upon filing of certified true copy of the order with the Registrar of Companies.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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