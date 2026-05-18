Delhivery slips after Q4 PAT remains largely flat at Rs 72 crore

Delhivery slumped 4.69% to Rs 453.40 after the logistics company reported a largely flat consolidated net profit of Rs 72.39 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 72.55 crore in the year-ago period, marking a marginal decline of 0.22% YoY.

Revenue from operations increased 30.04% year on year to Rs 2,849.99 crore in Q4 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 67.28 crore, down 6.19% as compared to Rs 71.72 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 231 crore in Q4 FY26, up 94.11% compared with Rs 119 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin jumped to 8.1% in Q4 FY26 as against 5.4% in Q4 FY25.

Express parcel volumes stood at 306 million shipments in Q4 FY26, up 72% year-on-year, while Part Truck Load (PTL) volumes came in at 549K MT, rising 20% YoY. Revenue from services rose 30% YoY to Rs 2,848 crore during the quarter. The company said it introduced an AI agent-powered autonomous transport management system to automate freight procurement, shipment planning, execution and invoice reconciliation. It also expanded its international footprint by strengthening Delhivery International, launching economy air-parcel services to the UK, Canada and Australia during the quarter. On the technology front, it launched Delhivery One SmartAssist, an AI-driven agent designed to automate Level 1 customer support, integrated into the Delhivery One platform.

Separately, Delhivery expanded its intra-city logistics offering, Delhivery Local, to Jaipur, taking its presence to six cities. The company also announced a partnership with NVIDIA to develop an India-focused AI-native digital mapping platform. In a separate filing, Delhivery said it will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Delhivery Fintech Distribution (or such other name as may be approved by authorities), in India. The proposed entity will operate in the financial services and allied services space as a distribution-focused arm supporting the companys logistics ecosystem. The subsidiary will function as a financial layer within Delhiverys network, leveraging its logistics reach and partner ecosystem to enhance liquidity access, mitigate risk and improve operational efficiency across the value chain. It will also house the insurance corporate agent business and facilitate distribution of payment solutions such as FASTags and fuel cards, along with telematics devices for truckers, last-mile delivery agents and MSMEs.