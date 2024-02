Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 38.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 21.36 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money rose 38.59% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.21.3621.539.978.505.774.215.564.063.342.41

